WEATHER | Cold, rainy first day of March but milder temps in store for weekend

Rain on the way Friday
32 minutes ago

It’s a cold, wet start to March in metro Atlanta. But don’t worry, it won’t stay that way over the weekend.

Friday morning temperatures are in the 40s ahead of sunrise, and it won’t get much warmer than that. A breeze out of the East will keep highs today in the mid to upper 40s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Also this morning, rain is falling in most areas.

“Rain will be increasing through this morning,” Monahan said. There will be “showers and periods of rain through the afternoon into the early evening hours, and then we’ll start to dry out.”

By Saturday morning, only a few showers are expected to linger. It’ll turn partly cloudy as the day goes on, and warmer weather will bring highs back to the more seasonable 60-degree range. On Sunday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures should be back in the 70s for highs.

The warming trend is expected to extend into next week, with projected highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few days could see temps at or near 70 degrees again.

Five-day forecast for March 1, 2024.

