WEATHER | Cold, rainy first day of March but milder temps in store for weekend

It’s a cold, wet start to March in metro Atlanta. But don’t worry, it won’t stay that way over the weekend.

Friday morning temperatures are in the 40s ahead of sunrise, and it won’t get much warmer than that. A breeze out of the East will keep highs today in the mid to upper 40s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Also this morning, rain is falling in most areas.