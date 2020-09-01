Want to start an online business? Free webinar provides tips for DeKalb residents

Prospective entrepreneurs in DeKalb County looking to start their own online business during the coronavirus pandemic can get some free advice at an upcoming webinar hosted by a county commissioner.
The virtual event, which will happen this Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., will feature experts with knowledge on technology, web development and online sales, according to a statement from Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s office.
“With the decline in brick-and-mortar shopping due to the spread of COVID-19, many residents have either lost their jobs and many small businesses have had to significantly reduce their employee base,” the statement said, adding that digital commerce could help counter some of those losses.
Fariz Morani, the CEO of Access Loans and Financing, will co-host the program, teaching attendees about social media and marketing. Participants will also learn about “the benefits of operating an online business and the trends currently creating the highest impact in the marketplace,” Cochran-Johnson’s office said.
The webinar is free and open to all DeKalb County residents. Online registration is now open.