Want to start an online business? Free webinar provides tips for DeKalb residents

The virtual event, which will happen this Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., will feature experts with knowledge on technology, web development and online sales, according to a statement from Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s office.

“With the decline in brick-and-mortar shopping due to the spread of COVID-19, many residents have either lost their jobs and many small businesses have had to significantly reduce their employee base,” the statement said, adding that digital commerce could help counter some of those losses.