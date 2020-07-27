Want free coffee today? Dunkin’ celebrating new Gwinnett location with giveaways

Dunkin’ opened a new location on Stone Mountain Highway on Monday and is offering free coffee all day.
Patrons at the new location, which is at 3941 U.S. 78 in the Snellville area, can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee Monday.
The new Dunkin’ is a “next-generation restaurant,” the company said, with a modern design, tap pour system and an improved drive-thru process. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will employ about 25 people and is open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dunkin’ is currently not open for dine-in service, but is offering carry out and drive-thru.
The coffee giveaway on Monday is limited to one drink per guest and does not include cold brew.