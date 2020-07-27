Want free coffee today? Dunkin’ celebrating new Gwinnett location with giveaways

Patrons at the new location, which is at 3941 U.S. 78 in the Snellville area, can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee Monday.

The new Dunkin’ is a “next-generation restaurant,” the company said, with a modern design, tap pour system and an improved drive-thru process. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will employ about 25 people and is open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.