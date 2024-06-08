‘Wall-to-wall sunshine’ before rain chances return

Low humidity during the day means it won’t feel exceedingly muggy, but it will still be hot. A bit of cloud coverage will fill the sky as we reach a high of 90 degrees in the late afternoon, according to Kramlich.

Saturday will be dry, ahead of some showers incoming throughout the metro area. The humidity will start to increase as we head through Sunday, when Kramlich said a 30% chance of rain is anticipated.

😎Warm and dry conditions are expected across north/central this afternoon and Saturday after a front works its way through our area. ⛈️Chances for thunderstorms will return to north Georgia by Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QyRa3R6k4O — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 7, 2024

A cold front moving in from the north may bring some early morning showers across North Georgia on Sunday. Stronger downpours will come starting around 1 p.m. and continue into the evening before the cold front is expected to reach North Georgia around 8 p.m.

As the cold front slowly moves across the state on Monday, Kramlich said rain chances will increase and stick around.

“That’s actually going to kick off a pretty active weather pattern. We’re going to bring back the daily chance for showers and storms starting Sunday into next week,” Kramlich reported.

Afternoon highs will slightly drop due to the cold front, but not by much. The average high for this time of year is 86 degrees, and that’s what we’ll see on Tuesday. Kramlich is anticipating that all other days this week will reach above-average highs.

