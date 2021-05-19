ajc logo
Vintage clothing on exhibit at Roswell’s historic Bulloch Hall

Vintage clothing among the collection of dresses on exhibit at Bulloch Hall's "A Garden Affair: What to Wear." Photo courtesy Roswell Historical Society
North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A collection of women’s fashions from the early 1800s to 1900s is on exhibit at Roswell’s Bulloch Hall through August.

Bulloch Hall and Roswell Historical Society partnered to bring 25 pieces of original clothing to the event titled, “A Garden Affair: What to Wear.”

Roswell Historical Society archivist Elaine DeNiro said she and textile curator Sherron Lawson started collecting the vintage garments 12 years ago. Wedding dresses, white cotton muslin and high waisted dresses, shoes and other accessories are displayed in rooms representing different periods on the first floor at Bulloch Hall.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 29. Admission is $10.

Bulloch Hall, located at 180 Bulloch Drive, was the childhood home of Mittie Bulloch, the mother of President Theodore Roosevelt. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

