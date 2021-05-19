Vintage clothing on exhibit at Roswell’s historic Bulloch Hall

Bulloch Hall and Roswell Historical Society partnered to bring 25 pieces of original clothing to the event titled, “A Garden Affair: What to Wear.”

Roswell Historical Society archivist Elaine DeNiro said she and textile curator Sherron Lawson started collecting the vintage garments 12 years ago. Wedding dresses, white cotton muslin and high waisted dresses, shoes and other accessories are displayed in rooms representing different periods on the first floor at Bulloch Hall.