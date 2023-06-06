Video: Interviews with protesters explaining their opposition to training center

About the AuthorNatrice MillerEditors' PicksCredit: Angela HansbergerAtlanta chef Terry Koval wins 2023 James Beard Award1h agoCredit: ContributedGeorgia defender agency sued for alleged open records violations2h agoCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day 6h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCHawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history4h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCHawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history4h agoFederal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people7h agoThe LatestAfter 8 hours, many speakers are still to be heard from30m agoAttendees shout down Council member Michael Julian Bond1h agoArrested training center opponents send statement to council members2h agoFeaturedCredit: John SpinkLIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote10h ago‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day 6h agoWhen HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?