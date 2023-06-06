Updated: City Council passes funding legislation for training center

The $67 million proposal passed after more than 14 hours of public comment.

Across more than 14 hours of public comment, hundreds of opponents to Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center took their turn at the podium inside City Council chambers to deliver a simple message: Cop City will never be built.

But in a matter of minutes — at 5:30 a.m. and with the still-packed audience inside City Hall chanting “The world is watching” — the Council responded with a message of its own. Yes it will.

Atlanta City Council early Tuesday morning approved a funding package that clears the way for the construction of a $90 million public safety training center. It was an 11-4 vote with council members Jason Dozier, Liliana Bakhtiari, Keisha Waites and Antonio Lewis voting against the proposal. A motion just prior to the final vote would have sent the funding plan back to a council committee for more debate. It failed by the same vote. Read the full story