Tyler, the Creator to play at Gas South Arena

A Grammy award-winning rapper will perform in Gwinnett County on his upcoming tour, which came to a surprise to Twitter users.
“Duluth” briefly trended on the social media app Tuesday after Tyler, the Creator announced he’ll make a stop at Gas South Arena on March 25 next year as part of his North American tour. Twitter users noted he was visiting Duluth instead of Atlanta during his Call Me If You Get Lost tour.
Tyler, watching everyone outside of GA trying to pronounce Duluth: pic.twitter.com/hje07WvXOc— Riff (@laserapp) August 3, 2021
Several renowned artists — Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift — have performed at the location, formerly known as the Infinite Energy Center Arena.
Tyler, the Creator released his album Call Me If You Get Lost in June. His latest album is a follow-up to his 2019 album IGOR, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
Tickets for the Gas South Arena event will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. on August 6: https://www.gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/tyler-the-creator.
TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021
Looking for Atlanta on the Tyler the Creator tour then seeing Duluth pic.twitter.com/rOBtcIEY0Y— Frank G (@Born_ToSucceed) August 3, 2021