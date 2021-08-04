ajc logo
Tyler, the Creator to play at Gas South Arena

Tyler The Creator performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Tyler The Creator performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A Grammy award-winning rapper will perform in Gwinnett County on his upcoming tour, which came to a surprise to Twitter users.

“Duluth” briefly trended on the social media app Tuesday after Tyler, the Creator announced he’ll make a stop at Gas South Arena on March 25 next year as part of his North American tour. Twitter users noted he was visiting Duluth instead of Atlanta during his Call Me If You Get Lost tour.

Several renowned artists — Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift — have performed at the location, formerly known as the Infinite Energy Center Arena.

Tyler, the Creator released his album Call Me If You Get Lost in June. His latest album is a follow-up to his 2019 album IGOR, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Tickets for the Gas South Arena event will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. on August 6: https://www.gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/tyler-the-creator.

