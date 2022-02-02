Two more Cobb cities get nod from legislative panel

Supporters, though, insist that these cities have been on the drawing board for years.

“This is not something that just appeared in 2021,” said state Rep. John Carson, the Vinings cityhood sponsor, at Wednesday’s hearing. “This just happens to be coming up in a year where there’s more political turbulence than ever before.”

Backers of the two movements said they want local control over issues that matter most to them: namely parks and planning and zoning.

“We want to preserve our unique historical character which is so important in our area,” Taryn Bowman, a Vinings resident who is part of the cityhood campaign, told lawmakers at a January public hearing. “And we want to preserve our suburban lifestyle.”

The proposed cities would both take over code enforcement from the county, while Lost Mountain would also have its own sanitation department.

Democrats have pushed back against the proposals, saying a May election date is too soon.

Cobb County officials say they are working on a website to educate the public about what the cityhood movements would cost residents and how services would be affected. Feasibility studies commissioned by the cityhood campaigns have found that the cities are financially viable, but they don’t account for the impact to the county government, which would lose some of its tax base in the process.