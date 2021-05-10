Two more Clayton County schools return to remote learning

Mt. Zion Primary and Sequoyah Middle schools will return to remote learning Monday because of COVID-19 infections, the district says.
The schools remain virtual for the rest of the academic year, which ends May 25.
The two schools are the latest Clayton County has returned to remote learning after operating face-to-face over the past month. The district also has ended in-person instruction at Harper, Callaway and Morrow elementary schools.
Clayton County Schools had already closed Mt. Zion for cleaning after a COVID-19 infection in late April. But leaders decided late last week not to reopen for face-to-face classes for the remainder of the year.
The school system announced over the weekend that it also was closing Sequoyah, including suspending the food service operations that served students and families of the Harper Elementary School community. Those students and families should go to either Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle or Riverdale High on Monday and Tuesday for help, the district said.
The school system said there also will not be bus service for the Sequoyah community until further notice. Families in the Sequoyah community should use the drive-up service at either Riverdale Elementary, Riverdale Middle or Riverdale High.