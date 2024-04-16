TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Staying warm and dry with more clouds around

Metro Atlanta is in for another warm day with highs in the 80s on Tuesday.
Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s ahead of sunrise, so some of you may not need a jacket as you head out to work or school. The high today will top out in the mid 80s again, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
“Short sleeves and shorts weather — it’s going to be a warm day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
But “you’ll need the sunglasses even though there is going to be more cloud cover,” he warned.
It’ll also feel more humid today ahead of a 30% chance of rain that will move into North Georgia on Wednesday. Those showers will also bring a chance for some isolated storms, Monahan said.
We’ll stay cloudy through the end of the week, and rain is staying in the forecast. Thursday has just a 10% chance, though, while Friday and the weekend have a 40-60% chance of downpours.
Temperatures stay in the 80s through Sunday, which will see a dip back down into the upper 60s. Thursday, however, could be the warmest day of the year so far with a projected high of 85 degrees.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com