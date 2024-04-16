TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Staying warm and dry with more clouds around

Metro Atlanta is in for another warm day with highs in the 80s on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s ahead of sunrise, so some of you may not need a jacket as you head out to work or school. The high today will top out in the mid 80s again, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

“Short sleeves and shorts weather — it’s going to be a warm day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.