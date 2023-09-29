Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website

The Municipal Clerk’s Office has made public scans of what organizers say is more than 116,000 signatures of Atlanta residents who want to see the city’s public safety training center on the ballot. But the roll out of those signatures has been marred by apparent technical problems as the bulk of them were not accessible online early Friday.

The petition scans will give crucial insight into the number and demographics of Atlantans who support a ballot referendum on the training facility. The issues in publication, however, come as the city has taken considerable heat for a lack of transparency in the referendum process.

Atlanta City Council members passed legislation during its Sept. 19 meeting that directed the clerk’s office to begin scanning petitions from 16 boxes submitted by organizers and post the pages online as an effort to increase transparency.

After posting the scans late Thursday night, most of the links on the website are not opening, only scans from two boxes are able to be viewed as of Friday morning. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has sought comment from the clerk’s office which said it is working to resolve the issue.

From what viewers can see, files from each box contain photos of the box followed by thousands of pages of signatures, which include personal information like the signer’s street address and phone number and signature. The signers’ dates of birth are redacted.

The petition to get the project — what critics call “Cop City” — on the ballot has been caught in legal limbo after the city said it would not begin the meticulous process of verifying every signer pending litigation.

The city’s choice to hold off on the 50-day verification timeline surprised referendum organizers and even some City Council members who have called out the city for muddy decision-making.

But the mayor, council members and organizers all agreed that the contents of the white cardboard boxes lugged to City Hall and handed over to the clerk’s office on Sept. 11 should be made public.

“I’m very interested in what’s in those boxes,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I want to see the count, I want to know and I want our public to know, which is why every signature is going to be posted online.”

While both the mayor and organizers claim more Atlantans side with them on the issue, little is known about how much or little support the training center has.

Opponents cite environmental concerns and fear of police militarization as reasons to immediately halt construction. Proponents say the facility is much-needed to enhance training for the city’s police officers and firefighters.

One Emory University poll of Atlanta voters released in March showed just under half of Atlantans polled support the training center at 48%, with 46% opposed. A new poll of statewide voters found about 60% of likely Georgia voters said they back the facility, indicating potential problems for statewide Democrats who might oppose the project.

Organizers needed to gather signatures from 15% of Atlanta registered voters or a little over 58,000 names to hit the required threshold to put the facility on the ballot. Critics say they’ve been more than successful and turned in nearly double the amount they need.

The process the city will use to verify tens of thousands of signatures has been heavily scrutinized by training center critics and even some of Georgia’s highest profile Democrats. The city said outside counsel hired to help with the undertaking will use signature-matching as a last step to verify questionable signers — a method which is controversial.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., sent a letter to Dickens urging him to be transparent in the process to make sure no Atlantans unintentionally have their signatures tossed out. The first-term mayor replied with a lengthy response defending the city’s process for verifying each name.

Organizers hit back against Dicken’s justification.

“We’ll bet your political career that we’ve got the numbers,” said Mary Hooks, with the Cop City Vote Coalition.

This is a breaking news story. Return to AJC.com for updates.