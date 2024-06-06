THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Afternoon showers with ‘mix of sunshine’

Metro Atlanta’s trend of afternoon showers continues Thursday, but things should dry up nicely by the weekend.

“Rain chance still on the higher side, we will see some showers and storms around today,’ Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

After one of the earliest sunrises of the year, a cloudy morning will see temperatures in the 70s. The impact of rain grows by lunchtime, Monahan said, and rain is expected until the late afternoon. By 3 p.m. temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees.