THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Afternoon showers with ‘mix of sunshine’

Metro Atlanta’s trend of afternoon showers continues Thursday, but things should dry up nicely by the weekend.
“Rain chance still on the higher side, we will see some showers and storms around today,’ Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
After one of the earliest sunrises of the year, a cloudy morning will see temperatures in the 70s. The impact of rain grows by lunchtime, Monahan said, and rain is expected until the late afternoon. By 3 p.m. temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees.
The cooler air will finally subside by tonight, when a cold front arrives. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.
“We try to find those day or two period where you get a break in humidity,” Monahan said. “Found a bit of comfort.”
Friday should see a high of 86 degrees, with temperatures pretty much the same on Saturday. Both days are projected to be dry and sunny, with 0% chance of rain and cooler mornings in the high 60s.
The rain and humidity should be back on Sunday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC