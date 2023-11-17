Tex McIver denied bond ahead of murder retrial

McIver, who went into the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after being released from a prison near Savannah, made the bail request based on his purported need for medical examination and access to his lawyers.

Donald F. Samuel, one of McIver’s attorneys, told McBurney during a Nov. 8 hearing that McIver needed a medical examination and had experienced “a significant deterioration in mental acuity.” McIver, while “competent,” has problems with his memory and ability to communicate logically, Samuel said.

“Mr. McIver’s approaching 82,” Samuel told McBurney. “He’s suffering from the malady of old age. We know now that’s not all it is.”

McBurney acknowledged that McIver “is no longer a spry young man” but said McIver’s age doesn’t afford him special treatment.

“He is, however, squarely in the prime age range for such important responsibilities as running for the Presidency of the United States and so should not be given any special dispensation due to his seniority,” the judge said.

Samuel did not detail McIver’s health problems, but said results of the medical examination could have a “huge impact” on the trial. He told McBurney the defense team would ensure McIver complied with conditions of bond if released from the Fulton County’s jail in Alpharetta.

“You can put a monitoring device on both his ankles and wrists if you want to,” Samuel told the judge. “You can put a leash on him if you want to.”

McIver was able to stay at an Atlanta apartment while on bond, Samuel said, acknowledging McBurney’s concern in October 2022 about McIver’s request at that time to stay with family in Texas, which was denied. McBurney had deemed McIver a flight risk. Samuel offered on Nov. 8 to hire an armed guard to stand outside the apartment.

“We’ll take the phone out of the apartment,” Samuel said during the hearing. “We’ll make sure there’s no internet in the apartment. It’s just not necessary at this time to keep him locked up.”

Prosecutor Adam R. Abbate said Samuel’s concerns about McIver remaining in custody were unwarranted and that the bond request should be denied.

Abbate said the court could issue an order allowing McIver to receive his medical examination while under the sheriff’s control and to stay late at the court each day during trial to meet with his attorneys.

“I think the court’s been more than generous,” Abbate said. “Mr. McIver has basically had unfettered access to his counsel and people who are not his counsel. He’s the only defendant I’m aware of who has visits from friends and family.”

In his order, McBurney said he’d direct Fulton County’s medical providers to attend to McIver’s documented medical needs.

He found McIver a poor candidate for bond on the eve of retrial, though.

“The temptation to abandon this replay of the drama of his wife’s shooting death is simply too great,” he said.

Prosecutors allege McIver, who in 2016 was a partner at the Fisher Phillips law firm, murdered his 64-year-old wife to benefit financially.

McIver contends he shot his wealthy wife by accident as they were being driven through Atlanta by her close friend, Dani Jo Carter. McIver claims he was holding his .38-caliber revolver for safety when it accidentally fired as he dozed off while seated directly behind his wife, who was in the front passenger seat.

The first time McIver stood trial, in March and April of 2018, he was acquitted of malice murder and found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and influencing a witness.

The retrial, which could involve more than 50 prosecution witnesses as well as various defense witnesses, is expected to last at least two weeks, Samuel said. He said some of the defense strategies have changed since the 2018 trial and that “there’s going to be some changes in who is going to testify.”

McIver’s first trial involved testimony from almost 80 witnesses.

Georgia’s high court accepted the surrender of McIver’s law license in April. He had been an attorney in Georgia since 1973.