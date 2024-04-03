Taste of Mableton event returns April 13 for third year

The third annual Taste of Mableton festival returns Saturday, April 13, with an expanded parade route, 90 vendors, food trucks, several live performances and the unveiling of a new art exhibition.

The event is hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition, a civic organization that promotes activities and advocates on zoning matters in the area, at the historic Mable House. Last year, the event doubled in size from the year prior with more than 6,000 attendees and 64 vendors.

Seventeen schools will also be participating in the festivities, from high school marching bands in the parade to choir and musical theater performances on the stage throughout the day. The festival will have a family fun zone with games, a public safety zone, an arts pavilion, health and wellness booths and faith-based organizations, according to the coalition.