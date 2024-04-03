BreakingNews
Taste of Mableton event returns April 13 for third year

The third annual Taste of Mableton festival returns Saturday, April 13, with an expanded parade route, 90 vendors, food trucks, several live performances and the unveiling of a new art exhibition.

The event is hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition, a civic organization that promotes activities and advocates on zoning matters in the area, at the historic Mable House. Last year, the event doubled in size from the year prior with more than 6,000 attendees and 64 vendors.

Seventeen schools will also be participating in the festivities, from high school marching bands in the parade to choir and musical theater performances on the stage throughout the day. The festival will have a family fun zone with games, a public safety zone, an arts pavilion, health and wellness booths and faith-based organizations, according to the coalition.

Mableton’s diverse community will be represented through cultural groups and performances, including the Teótl Foundation’s dance and equestrian team, which participated in the parade for the first time last year.

“The festival’s explosive growth and tremendous vibe bring together our rich diversity of people in a beautiful display of food, talent, skills, and showmanship,” said Ray Thomas, the president of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, in a news release.

This year, the event will also feature the unveiling of The Pillars of Mableton, “a visioning art project for the community by the community,” said Maxine Wilson, the Taste of Mableton’s event manager.

Last year’s event marked the first after the creation of the new city of Mableton, which is now nearly one year into its transition of becoming fully functional. The mayor and council have taken over business licensing for this year and have begun hiring key positions, including its county manager. Mayor Michael Owens will serve as the parade’s grand marshal this year, according to the news release.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

