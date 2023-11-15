Suspicious activity forces Henry County Schools to take Internet down

The district’s investigators are being joined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Henry County Police Department and others in its probe, Davis said.

Henry Schools said late last week that district operations ”will continue for students with the exception of online courses.” In addition, leaders said lunches, bus services and afterschool activities would “continue as normal.” The live stream of the Henry school board’s Monday meeting was cancelled because of the district’s restricted Internet functions.

Davis did not say when Internet functionality would return to the system or when the district might have answers in the investigation, including defining the “suspicious activity.”

She did, however, seek to find a bright side to the challenges.

“It really has been amazing to see the agility of our organization kick in,” she said. “As always the Henry County team of professionals, our students and our parents have responded with amazing adaptability as we keep school operations going, maintain student learning and maintain functionality of our core business applications.”