Supply chain company to open in Locust Grove, create 250 jobs

Ryder System Inc. announced Tuesday that it will move into a $44 million distribution center facility at 355 Davis Lake Road in Locust Grove. The new building will employ 250 people.

“Locust Grove is a growing city in Georgia, so it was a natural fit for our next facility location,” Steve Sensing, Ryder’s president of supply chain solutions, said in a statement announcing the deal. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment.”