Supply chain company to open in Locust Grove, create 250 jobs

Supply chain company Ryder System will add to Henry County's burgeoning distribution business with a new facility in Locust Grove. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Supply chain company Ryder System will add to Henry County's burgeoning distribution business with a new facility in Locust Grove. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Another supply chain company is coming to Henry County with hundreds of jobs.

Ryder System Inc. announced Tuesday that it will move into a $44 million distribution center facility at 355 Davis Lake Road in Locust Grove. The new building will employ 250 people.

“Locust Grove is a growing city in Georgia, so it was a natural fit for our next facility location,” Steve Sensing, Ryder’s president of supply chain solutions, said in a statement announcing the deal. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment.”

The 678,000-square-foot building provides Ryder access to I-75 and will help the company “accelerate growth for its e-commerce and multi-customer warehousing offerings,” the company said.

Positions available at the company will include warehouse pickers/packers, shippers and forklift operators.

“Locust Grove is excited to welcome Ryder to our community,” Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said. “As a leader in the logistics industry, their investment and creation of more than 250 jobs will bring even greater value to our growing business community.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Investigations
