SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are predicted to form in the afternoon and remain scattered throughout the evening. Despite clouds, the UV will reach about a 7 during the day.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, the seven-day forecast shows more thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday and scattered thunderstorms through Friday.

“Rain chances will be increasing as we get into the middle of the week, as the temperatures get near 90,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.