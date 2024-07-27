SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms

Credit: WSBTV Videos
Metro Atlanta will see early rain showers Sunday, followed by afternoon thunderstorms and a cloudy evening.
The chance of rain is 80% during the day and 50% at night. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s and reach a low around the 70s.
Thunderstorms are predicted to form in the afternoon and remain scattered throughout the evening. Despite clouds, the UV will reach about a 7 during the day.
Looking ahead to the rest of this week, the seven-day forecast shows more thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday and scattered thunderstorms through Friday.
“Rain chances will be increasing as we get into the middle of the week, as the temperatures get near 90,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author