Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Struggling during the pandemic? Free virtual support groups offered

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Local News
By Jillian Price, Atlanta
44 minutes ago

View Point Health, a local service board serving Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton county, is offering free virtual support groups to anyone in the community struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is aiming to help those struggling with mental health and those who may be experiencing hardships due to loss of employment.

“Our front line healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, clergy and many others have asked for supportive services to help cope with the stressors of navigating life during these challenging times,” Jennifer Hibbard, CEO of View Point Health said. “We are hoping these support groups offer that comfort and help participants gain new skills to persevere through the prolonged pandemic.”

The support groups are facilitated by a trained clinician and held via Zoom, once a week for four sessions. Sessions next month will begin on March 5.

Those are interested may visit the support group website to learn more and register for the group.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inside City Hall: Why Atlanta shed its mask mandate
1h ago
In-depth: New election maps look to secure GOP seats in blue Cobb County
5h ago
Here’s how to find CDC’s new COVID guidelines for your area in Georgia
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top