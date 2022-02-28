Struggling during the pandemic? Free virtual support groups offered

The group is aiming to help those struggling with mental health and those who may be experiencing hardships due to loss of employment.

“Our front line healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, clergy and many others have asked for supportive services to help cope with the stressors of navigating life during these challenging times,” Jennifer Hibbard, CEO of View Point Health said. “We are hoping these support groups offer that comfort and help participants gain new skills to persevere through the prolonged pandemic.”