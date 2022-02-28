Struggling during the pandemic? Free virtual support groups offered

View Point Health, a local service board serving Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton county, is offering free virtual support groups to anyone in the community struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group is aiming to help those struggling with mental health and those who may be experiencing hardships due to loss of employment.
“Our front line healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, clergy and many others have asked for supportive services to help cope with the stressors of navigating life during these challenging times,” Jennifer Hibbard, CEO of View Point Health said. “We are hoping these support groups offer that comfort and help participants gain new skills to persevere through the prolonged pandemic.”
The support groups are facilitated by a trained clinician and held via Zoom, once a week for four sessions. Sessions next month will begin on March 5.
Those are interested may visit the support group website to learn more and register for the group.
