Stockbridge to hold in-person community meeting Monday on annexation

Stockbridge will hold an in-person public meeting Monday to discuss the proposed annexation of several Henry County neighborhoods.
The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at Global Impact Church, 125 Red Oak Road in Stockbridge, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.
The meeting follows a virtual meeting the Henry County city hosted last month.
If approved by voters, Stockbridge council districts would be added for each council member starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the city said in a press release.
The vote is limited to residents of the following communities: Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly and Northwind.
Others include Wildwood Estates, Piney Woods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.
