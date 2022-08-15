Stockbridge to hold in-person community meeting Monday on annexation

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at Global Impact Church, 125 Red Oak Road in Stockbridge, will update residents of 20 or so subdivisions and tracts in unincorporated Henry about the annexation process and the benefits of becoming part of Stockbridge. Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8.

The meeting follows a virtual meeting the Henry County city hosted last month.