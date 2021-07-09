ajc logo
X

Stockbridge mixing school supply drive with food truck initiative

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford and black fraternities and sororities to celebrate community unity Friday.
Caption
Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford and black fraternities and sororities to celebrate community unity Friday.

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Local News
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford is mixing a food drive initiative with attracting school supplies for students who may need them this upcoming academic year.

Ford has invited food trucks to Clark Community Park (111 Davis Road) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday as part of an initiative to diversify eating options in the city. The event also will include members of the “Divine 9,” the nation’s nine black fraternities and sororities.

Those who attend can bring school supplies for the community’s Annual Back-2-School Supply Drive.

“I am honored to present my Divine 9 Food Truck Rally Initiative,” Ford said. “Join me and members of the esteemed Greek Divine 9 organizations as we celebrate community unity.”

In Other News
1
New DeKalb elections board selects leaders
2
Local, state mayors stress need for passage of $1.2 trillion...
3
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated July 8)
4
Atlanta could seek $1M grant to plan project to cap Downtown Connector
5
Purple Mattress maker to bring 500 jobs to Henry County
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top