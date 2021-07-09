Stockbridge mixing school supply drive with food truck initiative

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford is mixing a food drive initiative with attracting school supplies for students who may need them this upcoming academic year.
Ford has invited food trucks to Clark Community Park (111 Davis Road) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday as part of an initiative to diversify eating options in the city. The event also will include members of the “Divine 9,” the nation’s nine black fraternities and sororities.
Those who attend can bring school supplies for the community’s Annual Back-2-School Supply Drive.
“I am honored to present my Divine 9 Food Truck Rally Initiative,” Ford said. “Join me and members of the esteemed Greek Divine 9 organizations as we celebrate community unity.”