Stockbridge Mayor Ford hosting virtual meet and greet Monday

Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford will hold a virtual meet-and-greet with citizens from 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
The event is part of a series of discussions the mayor of the south metro Atlanta city plans to have throughout the year where he speaks with members of the community.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling Zenovia Pearson at (404) 565-5109 or by emailing zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
“As a public servant, I welcome citizens’ input year round,” Ford said in a release. “I am here for questions, concerns and feedback about city business.”