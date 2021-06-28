Stockbridge Main Street program receives accreditation

The designation, reached for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center, is Main Street America’s top honor and recognizes successful efforts in comprehensive commercial district revitalization. This year marks the sixth year Stockbridge Main Street has received the accreditation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this accreditation,” Stockbridge Main Street Manager Kira Harris-Braggs said. “This 2021 accreditation does signify our commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.