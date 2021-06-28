ajc logo
Stockbridge Main Street program receives accreditation

Stockbridge Main Street has received the 2021 National Main Street accreditation.
Stockbridge Main Street has received the 2021 National Main Street accreditation.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stockbridge’s Main Street program has been designated an accredited member of Main Street America for 2021.

The designation, reached for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center, is Main Street America’s top honor and recognizes successful efforts in comprehensive commercial district revitalization. This year marks the sixth year Stockbridge Main Street has received the accreditation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this accreditation,” Stockbridge Main Street Manager Kira Harris-Braggs said. “This 2021 accreditation does signify our commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. 

“Our Stockbridge Main Street Program staff and advisory board remain dedicated to the mission of effectively designing an identifiable downtown historic district that promotes economic vitality, encourages cultural enrichment and nurtures community spirit in the city of Stockbridge,” Harris-Braggs said.

