State workers allege they were fired after pressure to break law

In the complaint, Guider, the veteran worker, alleges she was pressured to use non-approved vendors; to approve contracts without following protocol; and to direct her own team to violate standard operating procedures.

The group of former employees are seeking money for damages and have asked for documents, including their own employment files. A lawyer for the plaintiffs declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Procurement staff handle the agency business that’s done with outside vendors. At DHS, that includes things ranging from lawn care at division offices around the state, reviewing procurement card purchases and conducting audits, according to the complaint.

This whistleblower suit comes as recent reporting has shed light on the problems inside the Department of Human Services, which serves some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents, including child welfare and assistance programs. An investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution examined alleged breakdowns in the state’s foster care system, prompting a federal inquiry that’s currently underway.

What’s more, a joint investigation by the AJC and Axios, an online news outlet, explored a chaotic rollout of a cash assistance program that left some Georgians without a promised $350 payment. Several Georgia state agencies are now investigating fraud associated with that program.

