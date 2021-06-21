Sprouts hiring 100 workers for upcoming Buford location

A national grocery chain plans to hire 100 workers for a new store location in Gwinnett County.
Sprouts Farmers Market, marketed as a natural and organic grocer, will open August 4 at The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development in Buford. The store is hiring for both full- and part-time positions, including cashiers and clerks.
A representative on behalf of the store could not provide a pay range for the positions to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pay varies based on experience and is only discussed at the time of employment offer, the representative said in an email.
Sprouts will hold initial recruiter phone interviews until June 22 for interested candidates. Qualified candidates will interview with Sprouts’ hiring team on June 23-24.
Anyone interested in applying can sign up for a phone interview with a recruiter at https://go.oncehub.com/SproutsBufordGAPI.