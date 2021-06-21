Sprouts hiring 100 workers for upcoming Buford location

Sprouts Farmers Market, marketed as a natural and organic grocer, will open August 4 at The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development in Buford. The store is hiring for both full- and part-time positions, including cashiers and clerks.

A representative on behalf of the store could not provide a pay range for the positions to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pay varies based on experience and is only discussed at the time of employment offer, the representative said in an email.