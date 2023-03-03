South metro Atlanta leaders to talk development on Wednesday

Speakers set for the event include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Veronica Maldonado-Torres.

“The caliber of leaders participating with this year’s SMDO23 is a testament to the tremendous developments and accomplishments on the Southside,” Michael Hightower, founder of the event. “If you are a resident in South Metro Atlanta, you are a stakeholder who should be a part of transforming the southern crescent’s economy for the future. This conference is for you.”