South metro Atlanta leaders to talk development on Wednesday

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Leaders from the city of Atlanta, southside metro counties and various business and government on organizations will meet Wednesday to talk building and growth at the annual South Metro Development outlook conference.

Speakers set for the event include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Veronica Maldonado-Torres.

“The caliber of leaders participating with this year’s SMDO23 is a testament to the tremendous developments and accomplishments on the Southside,” Michael Hightower, founder of the event. “If you are a resident in South Metro Atlanta, you are a stakeholder who should be a part of transforming the southern crescent’s economy for the future. This conference is for you.”

The Wednesday conference will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center. For more information visit smdoconference.com.

Leon Stafford

