South Fulton leaders proud of fire captain’s inauguration Pledge

Mission accomplished.

“We are exceptionally proud of Captain Andrea Hall. Her representation of the Pledge of Allegiance is reflective of her drive and determination for inclusion,” said Sterling Jones, interim fire chief. “She continuously strives to ensure the underrepresented have a place and are not forgotten.”

Hall, who was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, joined the Fulton County Fire Department in 1999, then earned the rank of captain in 2004. She remained in February 2018 when the county’s department became the South Fulton Fire Department as a result of many municipalities forming their own forces.

Andrea Hall leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

She began firefighting in 1993 at an Albany department full of White men. She became the first women in the history of Albany’s fire department.

“One of our own had a front-row seat as history was made today,” said Mayor Bill Edwards. “No stranger to trailblazing herself as Fulton County’s first African American woman to reach her rank, Capt. Hall seized the opportunity to promote inclusion on all levels — not just for herself, but for millions of hearing-impaired Americans. She is a true hero.”