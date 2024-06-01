Some rain, clouds and highs in the 80s will kick off weekend

“Some weekend rain. ‘Some’ is what I want to emphasize. This is not going to be a wet weekend,” Nitz stated.

Most of the day will remain cloudy, and you’ll still have the opportunity to head outdoors if you don’t mind risking the chance of getting caught in a quick summer shower. We’ll see a high of 82 degrees in the city.

There will be a bit more rain coverage throughout North Georgia on Sunday. Showers will be isolated and will sweep from west to east between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nitz said neighborhoods around the metro may miss the rain entirely.

Humidity is expected to peak from Monday to Tuesday and then drop back down Wednesday, according to Nitz. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Monday and stay there until at least Friday. Rain chances drop back down by Friday.

