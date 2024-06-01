SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Some rain, clouds and highs in the 80s will kick off weekend

Most of the day will remain cloudy, and you’ll still have the opportunity to head outdoors if you don’t mind risking the chance of getting caught in a quick summer shower.

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Most of the day will remain cloudy, and you’ll still have the opportunity to head outdoors if you don’t mind risking the chance of getting caught in a quick summer shower.
By
31 minutes ago

A few storms passing through Saturday may temporarily dampen your plans.

Cloudy conditions will persist overnight as widespread showers stay back in Alabama. A few isolated showers in parts of west Georgia will pop up around daybreak, when the temperature in the city will be 64 degrees, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Isolated downpours will move through metro Atlanta in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Rain chances will remain at 30%.

“Some weekend rain. ‘Some’ is what I want to emphasize. This is not going to be a wet weekend,” Nitz stated.

Most of the day will remain cloudy, and you’ll still have the opportunity to head outdoors if you don’t mind risking the chance of getting caught in a quick summer shower. We’ll see a high of 82 degrees in the city.

There will be a bit more rain coverage throughout North Georgia on Sunday. Showers will be isolated and will sweep from west to east between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nitz said neighborhoods around the metro may miss the rain entirely.

Humidity is expected to peak from Monday to Tuesday and then drop back down Wednesday, according to Nitz. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Monday and stay there until at least Friday. Rain chances drop back down by Friday.

Five-day forecast, June 1, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
The Latest

Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
1h ago
Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday
Athens company owes $5M after fleecing supplier, judge says
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival