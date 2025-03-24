Some Cobb County internet systems down after ‘unusual activity’

Some Cobb County websites are down, impacting online county services that are gradually coming back throughout the day, officials said.

“Unusual activity” from outside the county’s system, possibly by a hacker, was detected on the county’s internet servers Friday and the technology department took them offline to begin a maintenance operation over the weekend, according to a county spokesman.

Restoration is taking longer than expected, and the county is still working to restore access to some sites, spokesman Ross Cavitt said.