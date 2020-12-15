Snellville K-9 officer retires with honors from city

A veteran Snellville police officer was sent off into retirement Monday night with praise from city leaders and an emphatic “Good boy.”
K-9 Jax, a 7-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, has ended his service with the Snellville Police Department after six years of sniffing out crime. He had been part of the department since October 2014, after completing training with his handler Lt. David Matson and Sgt. Will Collins, a city press release said.
Jax was honored with a proclamation from Mayor Barbara Bender and Snellville City Council during Monday’s council meeting. The K-9 officer conducted more than 200 drug searches over his career, leading to 35 arrests. He also helped police catch eight criminal suspects and responded to 75 calls from both the Snellville Police Department and neighboring agencies in need of his canine skills.
“Officers and citizens alike recognized the value of our K-9 program and especially, the expertise of Lt. Matson and the performance of K-9 Jax,” said the proclamation, which was read aloud at the meeting by Bender. “The team distinguished themselves for the job done for our city and the recognition by other local, state and federal entities needing their valued assistance.”
Jax has been officially retired since Oct. 1, and will spend his golden years with Matson and his family. K-9 officers and their human handlers typically form close bonds, as the dogs live with their handlers while on the force.