Snellville K-9 officer retires with honors from city

K-9 Jax, a 7-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, has ended his service with the Snellville Police Department after six years of sniffing out crime. He had been part of the department since October 2014, after completing training with his handler Lt. David Matson and Sgt. Will Collins, a city press release said.

Jax was honored with a proclamation from Mayor Barbara Bender and Snellville City Council during Monday’s council meeting. The K-9 officer conducted more than 200 drug searches over his career, leading to 35 arrests. He also helped police catch eight criminal suspects and responded to 75 calls from both the Snellville Police Department and neighboring agencies in need of his canine skills.