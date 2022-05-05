ajc logo
Smyrna to celebrate new outdoor ‘Fitness Court’ at Jonquil Park

Smyrna has opened its nearly $180,000 outdoor gym at Jonquil Park.

Smyrna has opened its nearly $180,000 outdoor gym at Jonquil Park.

The space is called Fitness Court and has seven exercise stations modeled by the National Fitness Campaign, a California-based organization that partners with cities to build outdoor wellness centers.

The National Fitness Campaign provided a $30,000 grant for the project, which cost a total of $177,000 for equipment, installation and pouring concrete, Smyrna spokeswoman Jennifer Bennett said. The remaining $147,000 was funded by Community Development Block Grant money.

The public has free access to the fitness space which opened in March. Smyrna will officially mark the opening of Fitness Court on May 13 with a noon ribbon-cutting and training class on how to use the exercise equipment, a statement said.

The court was designed for adults of all fitness levels. Users can download an interactive app to help guide them through exercises.

Jonquil Park is located at 3000 Park Road.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

