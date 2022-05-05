Smyrna to celebrate new outdoor ‘Fitness Court’ at Jonquil Park

The space is called Fitness Court and has seven exercise stations modeled by the National Fitness Campaign, a California-based organization that partners with cities to build outdoor wellness centers.

The National Fitness Campaign provided a $30,000 grant for the project, which cost a total of $177,000 for equipment, installation and pouring concrete, Smyrna spokeswoman Jennifer Bennett said. The remaining $147,000 was funded by Community Development Block Grant money.