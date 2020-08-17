Server issue slows Cobb’s first day of school

“We’re trying not to be too hard on the people who are having to change everything to make this work,” he said.

The Cobb County school district has about 113,000 students. The district said more than 100,000 students “successfully logged into the remote classroom” by noon. Principals are working to identify which students were absent, their reasons for not attending class and how they can help prevent another absence, the district said.

Cobb School Board Chairman Brad Wheeler said he expected there would be some “glitches” on the first day because thousands of students were logging on at the same time. However, Wheeler stressed that “everyone has to have patience” because CTLS is still a new program.

“It’s not the answer to everything and it’s not the best method of instruction, but it’s the best we have to offer at this time,’ he said.

The system was “easy peasy” for Marietta resident Sharona Sandberg and her son, an 11th grade student at Sprayberry High School. Sandberg said her son logged on to CTLS Monday and was kicked out for about five to 10 minutes before he was able to log back in. CTLS isn’t perfect, but it’s better by “leaps and bounds” than the system Cobb County implemented for remote learning in the spring.

Sandberg said her son and his friends have been able to interact with his teachers as well as his friends. She said they are already easing back into their normal routine of cracking jokes when they have time.

“They are able to do all that virtually and safely,” she said.

The district initially offered both face-to-face and remote learning choices for students, but decided to go all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cobb County schools has received 32,658 requests for laptops from families in need and has distributed 26,012 to students. About 20 percent of those requested devices have not been retrieved by families, the district said.