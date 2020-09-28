School zone speed cameras now ticketing in Duluth

The cameras were approved in June 2019 and installed in three school zones: Mason Elementary School, Chattahoochee Elementary School and Coleman Middle School. They began operating during the 2019-2020 school year, and are back online as of Sept. 28. They only operate when school is in session, and got a later start than usual after Gwinnett County Public Schools phased in students’ return to classrooms.

The cameras alert the Duluth Police Department of any vehicle recorded going 15 mph or more over the speed limit during specific “school zone times” on weekdays. School zone speed limits are 20 mph in Georgia, and are usually in effect during school hours or time periods when students and parents are arriving at or leaving school buildings. Those times are from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for both elementary schools and 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. for Coleman Middle School. There are flashing lights outside both elementary schools indicating when the speed cameras are operational, the Duluth Police Department said.