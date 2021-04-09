Sandy Springs’ two outdoor concert series return

The city will offer free lawn seating and ticketed tables for City Green Live concerts. Folk-rock group Drivin N Cryin opens the music series at City Green on April 30. The venue is located at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.

City Green events include ticketed table seating to control social distancing on the lawn, a statement said. Lawn seating is free. Tickets costs are $60 for a table of six and $40 for a table of four. Tickets will go on sale April 23.