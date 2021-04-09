Sandy Springs’ two outdoor concert series return

Sandy Springs’ outdoor music series City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs return in the coming weeks and will continue into September.
The city will offer free lawn seating and ticketed tables for City Green Live concerts. Folk-rock group Drivin N Cryin opens the music series at City Green on April 30. The venue is located at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.
City Green events include ticketed table seating to control social distancing on the lawn, a statement said. Lawn seating is free. Tickets costs are $60 for a table of six and $40 for a table of four. Tickets will go on sale April 23.
The city’s other outdoor music series Concerts by the Springs at Heritage Amphitheatre returns May 9 but many tickets are sold out for some concerts. Some dates on the city website show more tickets could become available.
The music series opens with the group Super Deluxe. The amphitheater near the City Springs campus at 6110 Bluestone Road.