Sandy Springs, Roswell kick off Juneteenth celebrations in north Fulton

Inside the Performing Arts Center, students from Namari Dance Center will perform “From Africa to America” and digital artwork by Sandy Springs and Dunwoody students will be exhibited. Courtesy City of Sandy Springs
Juneteenth celebrations will take place in four north Fulton cities this year including indoor and outdoor festivities on the holiday at the Sandy Springs City Hall campus.

Juneteenth commemorates the day Texas was informed that slavery had ended and the last of the enslaved people were to be freed. The date June 19, 1865 took place two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Historian Henry Louis Gates has estimated there were about 250,000 freed in the state.

While it became a federal holiday in 2021, the event has been celebrated in communities across the U.S., including Atlanta, for decades.

Sandy Springs annual celebration takes place from 5-8 p.m. on June 19. Outside activities at the City Green include interactive genealogy research exhibits and more educational activities, DJ music, food trucks, an African dance workshop and drum circle.

An exhibit created by Emory University will show voyages and locations where ships stopped during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Councilwoman Melody Kelley said.

Inside the Performing Arts Center, students from Namari Dance Center will perform “From Africa to America” and digital artwork by Sandy Springs and Dunwoody students will be exhibited.

Artist PeQue, whose work includes mural commissions by Vice President Kamala Harris, spent three months teaching students how to create the artwork on digital iPads provided by Sandy Springs, Kelley said.

Proclamations will be presents to student artists by Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

“Sandy Springs is a city of art, innovation, and most importantly culture,” Kelley said. “On June 19, we offer the communities of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody a unique opportunity to authentically explore the culture and history of African Americans.”

Separately, the Juneteenth Federation will host an event at Sandy Springs Middle School on June 16 from 5-9 p.m. Festivities include appearances by comedian Shuler King, Clifford “T.I.” Harris and radio personality Jazzy McBee.

Roswell

Roswell has several celebratory activities including the art show, “Juneteenth: Our Freedom Exhibit” that will be on display at Roswell Cultural Arts Center June 7 to July 31. An opening reception for the art exhibit will take place on June 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Actress Leslie McCurdy will perform her one-woman show “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” at 2:30 p.m. June 15 and 6 p.m. June 16 at Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The actress will hold an audiences discussion on the abolitionist following the performance.

Actress Ingrid Griffith will perform her one-woman show “Unbossed and Unbowed: The Shirley Chisholm Story” at 8 p.m. June 15 and 2:30 p.m. June 16 at Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Chisholm is the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress and the first Black candidate from a major party to seek the presidential nomination.

Smith Plantation museum will offer a history of enslaved people who lived and worked at the home. ‘Exploring Black Experiences in Roswell” takes place June 19 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Alpharetta

The Phi Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will present art, spoken word poetry and live music at the Alpharetta Arts Center June 14 at 6:30 p.m. The event “Celebrating Juneteenth: An Evening Under the Oaks” includes author and poet Hank Stewart, artist Kevin Williams live music performances and more.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek’s Juneteenth events will take place 3-9 p.m. June 15 at Newtown Park. Festivities include live music, food trucks and lawn games.

