Sandy Springs rejects giving health and retirements to elected officials

Instead, Councilman Chris Burnett put forth a measure that council approved in which members could fully pay for their own health or retirement insurance through deductions from their monthly paychecks.

“I think this is a good compromise,” Burnett said.

Before voting, several residents spoke in support of city-funded benefits for the mayor and council members saying it’s a part of compensation and could make a difference for some interested in running for office in the future.

With a population of more than 107,000, Sandy Springs is the most diverse it’s ever been and that can’t be ignored, resident Mary Baron said.

“We’re not a small town anymore,” Baron said. “Inadequate compensation is a barrier for many people to serve. If we don’t pay people for their time, those who don’t have the luxury of donating their time for free won’t be able to serve.”

Maurice Hoelting said that a City Council with officials of different ethnic and racial backgrounds would better address such issues as hunger and homelessness in Sandy Springs.

Dontaye Carter, who is running for mayor in the November election, told Council members they were “getting it wrong” by minimizing the importance and meaning of benefits for elected officials. Rejection of funded benefits for elected officials would be “a further slap in the face to people who aren’t represented (on City Council),” Carter said.

Two commenters served on the Charter Commission that recently approved a raise in salary for the mayor and council members.

If approved by the Georgia General Assembly in its 2022 session, the mayor’s salary will increase to $50,000 and council members will get a raise to $25,000. Council members are currently paid $18,000, the mayor $40,000.