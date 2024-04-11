Sandy Springs planning a public safety training center

Mayor Rusty Paul discussed Sandy Springs’ concept last week on the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast. The city’s goal is to attract officers from federal and local law enforcement agencies who would come to get certified in the use of firearms.

Sandy Springs has already drawn interest in the use of the potential center from federal agencies and other law enforcement agencies including the GBI, Paul said.

The mayor said Sandy Springs is taking advantage of the “Less Crime Act” that provides Georgians with tax credits for donations made to local law-enforcement foundations.

‘All of our first responders are loved in this community and there’s a lot of money (and people) that would love to be able to help those folks do a better job,” Paul said. “These larger capital projects that would make them be even more effective and particularly keep them certified is (how) we plan to use the resources from the foundation.”

Fulton County also has plans to build a police training center, for about $15 million.