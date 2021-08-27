Sandy Springs homeowners will see property tax increase

A Sandy Springs 2022 fiscal year budget summary for the general fund, which pays for city services, shows an anticipated $106 million in revenue, down from $108 million last year. Leading general fund expenditures include police at $23 million, up from $21.6 million. Other areas boosted in the 2022 budget include information technology, recreation and parks and community development.

In June, a proposed budget also including capital and special revenue funds totaled about $145 million.

Home prices across metro Atlanta’s 28 counties soared 17% between March 2020, when the pandemic began, and March 2021, according to Re/Max Around Atlanta. That pushed the median sales price to $308,045.

Tax bills paid by homeowners are a combination of city, county and school taxes. Municipalities set their own tax rates on top of the county’s, in order to pay for services provided by each city.

“By leaving the millage rate the same, we continue to ensure superior, responsive customer service and the high quality of services to the residents of Sandy Springs,” said city Finance Director Toni Jo Howard in a memo.

Sandy Springs’ fiscal year 2022 budget

Caption Sandy Springs expects slightly lower revenue in fiscal year 2022 than in 2021.

Sandy Springs’ tax digest 2016-2021