Roswell’s stalled Oxbo Road project pushes forward

On Reed’s land, work crews will move underground pipes, perform utility work as well as construction and slope work for the road, City Attorney David Davidson said via email.

Reed’s properties, which total less than an acre, will cost the city much less than the $5.5 million paid to owners of Roswell Hardware Company in February for property located at the corner of S. Atlanta Street and Oxbo Road.

In that case, Roswell initially paid the owners $3 million for temporary use of their property and then paid another $2.5 million in a settlement after not returning the property at the agreed upon time.

According to Roswell’s agreement with Reed, the city will return her property when Oxbo realignment is completed, except for two small parcels needed by the city.

Reed, who declined to comment for this story, has plans to build a residential development on her remaining property.

Councilman Marcelo Zapata was the only Council member who voted against the agreement with Reed and called the process broken. Zapata said the temporary right-of-way of Reed’s property is too costly to taxpayers.

Councilman Matt Judy called the Oxbo Road project a mess.

“None of us like it,” Judy said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow. We’ve got to get it done in the cheapest manner that we can while still doing a good project and also limiting future liabilities and cost.”