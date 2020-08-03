Breaking News

Gov. Kemp signs bill allowing stores to deliver beer, wine, liquor to Georgians’ homes

X

Roswell to award nonprofits COVID-19 relief funds

Roswell Mayor Lori Henry
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago

Roswell plans to award more than $296,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to nonprofits that benefit low to moderate income residents affected by the pandemic. The funds are from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant made possible through the CARES Act.

Officials most want to assist projects related to education and job training services, child care services, senior services and public facility improvements, a statement from the city said. The city also want applications focused on health and safety measures for Roswell residents.

The application deadline is 5 p.m., Sept. 15.

Those with questions on applying for the funds can email cdg@roswellgov.com or call grant specialist Charles Alford, 770-641-3847.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.