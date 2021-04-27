Roswell city manager to resign

He’s been entangled in city controversies during his time in Roswell administration. In 2019, he engaged in a public feud with Councilman Mike Palermo, in which the two blasted each other’s work ethics.

And this year, he and other officials have been criticized by residents for mismanagement of the Oxbo Road Project. The city hired Jarrard & Davis law firm in February to investigate the project.

Palmer seemed to have the support of Mayor Lori Henry who has given him praise during City Council meetings. In the Tuesday statement, she said his leadership during the pandemic has been vital to the continuity of essential city services.

“Gary’s dedication to local government and public service is commendable, and his accomplishments throughout his tenure will leave a lasting and positive impact on our whole organization,” Henry said. “We wish him the very best as he moves on to his next opportunity.”