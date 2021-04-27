Roswell city manager to resign

Roswell’s top administrator will resign effective June 1.
City Administrator Gary Palmer, who was hired in 2017, didn’t cite a reason for his resignation in a statement reflecting on his role as chief operating officer of the city.
“After looking back upon my career path and its trajectory, and exploring other professional opportunities, I find that now is the right time for me to step down as city administrator for the City of Roswell,” Palmer said. “We have had many great successes over the course of the past 3 ½ years, which is entirely due to the great teams we have working for Roswell, their departmental leadership, and support from our Mayor and Council.
As city administrator, Palmer is responsible for managing more than 600 employees in 30 departments as well as managing the annual budget.
He’s been entangled in city controversies during his time in Roswell administration. In 2019, he engaged in a public feud with Councilman Mike Palermo, in which the two blasted each other’s work ethics.
And this year, he and other officials have been criticized by residents for mismanagement of the Oxbo Road Project. The city hired Jarrard & Davis law firm in February to investigate the project.
Palmer seemed to have the support of Mayor Lori Henry who has given him praise during City Council meetings. In the Tuesday statement, she said his leadership during the pandemic has been vital to the continuity of essential city services.
“Gary’s dedication to local government and public service is commendable, and his accomplishments throughout his tenure will leave a lasting and positive impact on our whole organization,” Henry said. “We wish him the very best as he moves on to his next opportunity.”