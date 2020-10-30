Roswell business owners celebrate Halloween on Canton Street

A group of Roswell business owners have a Halloween treat planned along Canton Street on Saturday.
Costumes are optional for adults visiting the seven participating establishments from noon-4 p.m. for treats that include cocktails, appetizers and gift items, said Kevin Quirk. The owner of CBD Store and More organized the event.
Quirk said his establishment, Mac McGee, Lola’s Burgers and Tequila Bar, Gate City Brewing Company, Deep Roots Wine Market and Tasting Bar, Evimero Marketplace and Spirited Boutiques will have treats for visitors on the Halloween stroll.
CBD Store and More is the first stop of the Halloween celebration tour. There they can sign-in and receive tickets to present at the other businesses. A mixologist from the Home Bar Network will prepare a special Old Fashioned cocktail as the CBD Store’s treat, Quirk said.
October is Old Fashioned month, Quirk said. A live stream on social media will show people how to make the cocktail, he added.
In addition to treats, each business will add items such as gift cards to a goody bag that will be given away in a raffle Saturday afternoon.
"In these crazy times of COVID-19 and trying to social distance, we brainstormed and said people can social distance within little groups and spread out across stores, have some fun and not congregate in one place, Quirk said.