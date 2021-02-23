Roswell approves $3M loan for new solid waste transfer station

Roswell leaders have approved a $3 million loan for construction of a new solid waste transfer station.
The current transfer station where household trash is stored before going to a landfill is located on Hembree Road and half the size of the planned, 10,000 square-foot structure. Officials plan to build the new station behind the current facility.
The Georgia Environment Finance Authority approved the loan in November that would be financed over a 20-year period. The state agency is an expert in energy efficiency and provides loans for water, wastewater and solid waste infrastructure. City Council agreed to accept the loan Monday and approved an additional $134,000 from the city budget to help fund the project.
Contracts were approved with BM&K Construction and Engineering to build the transfer station for $2.8 million; and Burns & McDonnell Engineering to draft designs for nearly $200,000. Inspections, testing and relocation of utilities will also run about $200,000 according to Roswell.
Roswell Public Works Director Dan Skalsky has said the existing facility, built in 1999, is outdated and takes in more waste than it was designed to handle — more than 42,000 tons annually.
The new station will have automated features allowing truck drivers to easily weigh waste without leaving their vehicle, officials said.
Construction is scheduled to start in early April. Officials said the drop-off area for residential waste will be closed during construction.