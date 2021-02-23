Roswell approves $3M loan for new solid waste transfer station

The current transfer station where household trash is stored before going to a landfill is located on Hembree Road and half the size of the planned, 10,000 square-foot structure. Officials plan to build the new station behind the current facility.

The Georgia Environment Finance Authority approved the loan in November that would be financed over a 20-year period. The state agency is an expert in energy efficiency and provides loans for water, wastewater and solid waste infrastructure. City Council agreed to accept the loan Monday and approved an additional $134,000 from the city budget to help fund the project.