Rocks, debris cause Gwinnett County sewer spill

Rocks and debris caused a small Gwinnett county sewer spill this week.
The spill, which happened Wednesday, caused 758 gallons of sewage at a manhole at 1091 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill.
The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources learned of the spill just after 4 p.m.; it was stopped just after 4:30 p.m.
The sewage entered an unnamed tributary of Level Creek.
The county put up signs letting residents know of the spill and raked the area and spread lime to mitigate its effects.