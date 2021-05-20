Riverdale Mayor Butler vetoes City Council litigation move

Butler vetoed the Council’s 3-2 decision on Monday to hire a law firm to investigate the mayor’s power to overturn last month the reinstatement of Fire Chief Don Horton, who had been terminated by the chief executive.

In a statement about her Wednesday veto, which was first reported by the Clayton Crescent, Butler wrote: “The proposed litigation to challenge the veto powers bestowed upon me, as Mayor, by the charter is a frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars. Skillful attention has been taken to ensure that ALL actions, recommendations and vetoes are done with sage and astute council of our City Attorney, Michael Williams. I proudly stand by each veto I sign.”