Republicans prevail in Fayette County electoral races

Fayette County Republicans prevailed Tuesday in contested races in the south metro Atlanta community.
Fayette County Commission Republican incumbents Eric Maxell and Charles Oddo won against their Democratic challengers for District 1 and District 5 seats respectively. Republican Randy Hough won the District 1 seat for Fayette County School board over his Democratic rival. Incumbent Republican Barry Babb retained his job as sheriff.
Kay Brumbelow won in the non-partisan race for Post 1 in the Town of Brooks. Meanwhile, Fayette residents also approved a homestead tax exemption for schools.