X

Republicans prevail in Fayette County electoral races

Fayette County Republicans came out on top in Tuesday's elections. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fayette County Republicans prevailed Tuesday in contested races in the south metro Atlanta community.

Fayette County Commission Republican incumbents Eric Maxell and Charles Oddo won against their Democratic challengers for District 1 and District 5 seats respectively. Republican Randy Hough won the District 1 seat for Fayette County School board over his Democratic rival. Incumbent Republican Barry Babb retained his job as sheriff.

Kay Brumbelow won in the non-partisan race for Post 1 in the Town of Brooks. Meanwhile, Fayette residents also approved a homestead tax exemption for schools.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.