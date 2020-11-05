Republicans prevail in Fayette County electoral races

Fayette County Commission Republican incumbents Eric Maxell and Charles Oddo won against their Democratic challengers for District 1 and District 5 seats respectively. Republican Randy Hough won the District 1 seat for Fayette County School board over his Democratic rival. Incumbent Republican Barry Babb retained his job as sheriff.

Kay Brumbelow won in the non-partisan race for Post 1 in the Town of Brooks. Meanwhile, Fayette residents also approved a homestead tax exemption for schools.