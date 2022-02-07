Reporter Dylan Jackson joins AJC investigative reporting team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Dylan Jackson is joining the investigative team as a watchdog reporter.
Dylan joins us from The American Lawyer where he has generated exclusive stories for the past three and a half years as a senior staff writer and an editor.
He has a keen interest in the intersection of government and business – a cross section of American life that he believes is particularly susceptible to corruption.
His has covered major U.S. law firms and chronicled the legal industry’s racial reckoning, and the web of firms behind the onslaught of lawsuits that defined the 2020 election.
Jackson revealed how white shoe law firms across America were cashing in on PPP loans during the pandemic and told the inside story of the dramatic decline of Boies Schiller Flexner – the legendary law firm founded by David Boies, who represented Al Gore during the 2000 presidential recount.
He grew up in Orlando and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a degree in data journalism.
He had been based in South Florida with The American Lawyer until last June when he moved to Atlanta with his then-fiancé, Jess, who is a law student at Emory.
They live in Midtown and were married at a small ceremony in Piedmont Park last November. Dylan describes himself as a southerner through and through, and he loves to play and watch hoops in his free time. He’s a huge Miami Heat fan. Please join me in welcoming him.
Contact Jackson via Twitter: @dylanbJackson; and email: dylan.jackson@ajc.com.
