Reporter Dylan Jackson joins AJC investigative reporting team

He grew up in Orlando and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a degree in data journalism.

He had been based in South Florida with The American Lawyer until last June when he moved to Atlanta with his then-fiancé, Jess, who is a law student at Emory.

They live in Midtown and were married at a small ceremony in Piedmont Park last November. Dylan describes himself as a southerner through and through, and he loves to play and watch hoops in his free time. He’s a huge Miami Heat fan. Please join me in welcoming him.

Contact Jackson via Twitter: @dylanbJackson; and email: dylan.jackson@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.