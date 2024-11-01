Registration is open for the first AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race

Paul Ward for Atlanta Track Club Paul Ward for Atlanta Track Club

“The Peachtree represents the very heart of Atlanta, bringing people together across generations,” said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC, which sponsors the race. “We’re proud to expand our support and be a part of bringing that Peachtree spirit to the community year-round.”

Runners are encouraged to park at the finish line at Lenox Square mall and take public transportation to the starting line. All registered runners will receive a one-way MARTA pass to better facilitate this request.

In addition to the race registration launch, today marks the first day runners can become a 2025 member of the Atlanta Track Club. With more than 37,000 members, the Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the world, according to the news release. The nonprofit is committed to creating a healthy Atlanta by inspiring individuals to get active. The club organizes the summertime AJC Peachtree Road Race — self-reported as the largest 10K running event in the world — as well as roughly 50 additional events every year including the Publix Atlanta Marathon.

The club is also behind several community initiatives, including the Kilometer Kids youth running program, which exposes children in grades K-5 to running and teaches lessons in goal setting, healthy habits and respect, and the Grady Bicycle EMT program, which helps keep runners safe during events by stationing EMTs on bikes along race routes.

To register for the AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, visit atlantatrackclub.org/2025-polar-opposite-peachtree. The cost is $60 for club members and $70 for nonmembers.

This year a Peachtree Bundle will also be available for purchase online. For $135 buyers will be registered for both the January and July Peachtree Road races and be permitted to bypass the lottery system for the July race, securing their spot months in advance.