Registration is open for the first AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race

The inaugural wintertime edition of the Peachtree Road Race will allow runners to traverse in reverse.
By
1 minute ago

As of this morning, registration is open for both the inaugural Atlanta Journal-Constitution Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race on Jan. 4, and 2025 membership for the Atlanta Track Club. The new wintertime edition of the Peachtree Road Race gives racers an opportunity to run the route in reverse to avoid the usual steep climb up Atlanta’s historic Cardiac Hill. Instead, racers will fly downhill as the race makes its way from Piedmont Park to Lenox Square.

“With this winter edition of the Peachtree, we’re excited to bring a fresh, fun twist to an Atlanta tradition that means so much to so many,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club.

The race will be limited to 5,000 runners. Registration will close on Nov. 15 or when capacity is reached. The lucky 5,000 will receive a commemorative Adidas hoodie and, exclusive to the winter edition of the race, a finisher’s medal.

“The Peachtree represents the very heart of Atlanta, bringing people together across generations,” said Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC, which sponsors the race. “We’re proud to expand our support and be a part of bringing that Peachtree spirit to the community year-round.”

ExplorePhotos from the 2024 summertime Peachtree Road Race

Runners are encouraged to park at the finish line at Lenox Square mall and take public transportation to the starting line. All registered runners will receive a one-way MARTA pass to better facilitate this request.

In addition to the race registration launch, today marks the first day runners can become a 2025 member of the Atlanta Track Club. With more than 37,000 members, the Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the world, according to the news release. The nonprofit is committed to creating a healthy Atlanta by inspiring individuals to get active. The club organizes the summertime AJC Peachtree Road Race — self-reported as the largest 10K running event in the world — as well as roughly 50 additional events every year including the Publix Atlanta Marathon.

The club is also behind several community initiatives, including the Kilometer Kids youth running program, which exposes children in grades K-5 to running and teaches lessons in goal setting, healthy habits and respect, and the Grady Bicycle EMT program, which helps keep runners safe during events by stationing EMTs on bikes along race routes.

To register for the AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, visit atlantatrackclub.org/2025-polar-opposite-peachtree. The cost is $60 for club members and $70 for nonmembers.

This year a Peachtree Bundle will also be available for purchase online. For $135 buyers will be registered for both the January and July Peachtree Road races and be permitted to bypass the lottery system for the July race, securing their spot months in advance.

