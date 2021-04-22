Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX theater to reopen Friday

A full list of movie screenings at the Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX and RPX theater is available on Regal’s website.

All other Georgia movie theaters owned by Regal will reopen in May. In states that require it, the company will cap auditorium capacity at 50%, but Georgia rolled back capacity guidelines earlier this month.

In Gwinnett County, the Regal Hamilton Mill theater in Dacula will reopen May 14. The Regal Medlock Crossing and RPX theater in nearby Johns Creek will reopen May 7.

Movie theaters across Georgia owned by other companies have already reopened their theaters. Theaters in Gwinnett County owned by AMC, NCG and other companies have opened.