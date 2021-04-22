Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX theater to reopen Friday

Metro Atlantans will be able to see a movie with their friends and family over a bucket of popcorn again at a Buford Drive theater starting Friday.
The Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX and RPX theater will reopen on April 23. The theater will show screenings of Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong and The Unholy, among others, on reopening day.
Customers will be required to wear masks in the theater, lobby and auditoriums unless eating or drinking. There will be two-seat gaps between groups to maintain social distancing. The company reports it has increased fresh air intake by 50-100% above normal levels at its theaters.
The concessions menu will be temporarily reduced, every other register will be closed and self-service condiment stands will be unavailable for use. Customers will have the option of purchasing concession items while in theaters from the Regal movie app.
A full list of movie screenings at the Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX and RPX theater is available on Regal’s website.
All other Georgia movie theaters owned by Regal will reopen in May. In states that require it, the company will cap auditorium capacity at 50%, but Georgia rolled back capacity guidelines earlier this month.
In Gwinnett County, the Regal Hamilton Mill theater in Dacula will reopen May 14. The Regal Medlock Crossing and RPX theater in nearby Johns Creek will reopen May 7.
Movie theaters across Georgia owned by other companies have already reopened their theaters. Theaters in Gwinnett County owned by AMC, NCG and other companies have opened.