Rare 1920s locomotive built in Cobb returns for a visit

After acquiring the locomotive, Kirby contacted the museum about his new item. Kirby will make the trip to Ohio this week to retrieve the locomotive, and asked the Kennesaw museum if it would like to showcase it for a few hours before he continues to Florida.

Kirby said Glover Machine Works built about 200 locomotives from 1902 through the 1930s. Out of those 200, only seven are known to exist and two of those locomotives are complete. Along with two locomotives in various stages of construction on display at the Southern Museum, a third Glover locomotive is located in the parking lot on the other side of the railroad tracks in front of the Marietta Welcome Center on Depot Street.

Richard Banz, executive director of the Southern Museum, said the Glover locomotive was designed to use in logging operations and other industrial uses. It will be on display alongside a coal car, a part of the train once used to power the steam engine. Experts will be on hand to talk in depth about the locomotive to residents.

After it was built, Banz said the locomotive was transferred to Springfield, South Carolina. After 30 years in service, it was sold to an amusement park in Florida and later placed on display outside a restaurant before the Ohio owner purchased it.

The Southern Museum is known as the home of the General, the locomotive at the center of the 1862 Great Locomotive Chase. It also has a Glover Machine Works: Casting a New South exhibit dedicated to the company. The exhibit includes a reproduction of a belt-driven locomotive assembly line, a pattern shop, factory equipment and two partially-complete Glover locomotives.

Banz said he hopes the community will come see one of the last remaining relics of the early 20th century that was manufactured in Cobb County.

“It’s an opportunity to see history that returns home, if just for one day,” he said.

The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History is at 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw and wiill display the Glover from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

